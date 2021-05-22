PHOTOS: 5 Signs of a ‘Normal’ Hudson Valley Summer Ahead

As we long for a complete return to what we once called 'normal' here in the Hudson Valley, over the past few weeks or so, there have been quite a few announcements signaling that we could get back to that place, perhaps sooner than we expected.

With more people in the area getting vaccinated, COVID-19 restrictions and regulations changing by the day, some recent local news certainly gave us some hope for what might end up being a normal Hudson Valley summer.

For those missing concerts and live music, there have been plenty of announcements lately about concerts and events returning to local stages including Bethel Woods and SPAC. A highly anticipated amusement park is set to bring some excitement to the Hudson Valley as LEGOLAND prepares to open their doors this month.

What would a Hudson Valley summer be without a trip to the Dutchess County Fair, a visit to Dutchess Stadium for a Renegades game, hitting your favorite ice cream spot, or a day out at a local winery.

Events are picking up here in the Hudson Valley, and excited is an understatement of how we feel about it!

