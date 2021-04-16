Pfizer CEO: New York Residents Will Likely Need 3rd COVID Shot

Pfizer's CEO believes New Yorkers will "likely" need a third COVID vaccine.

Albert Bourla said medical experts believe a third booster dose of the COVID vaccine will "likely" be needed within one year of being fully vaccinated.

Bourla's comments were taped on April 1 but only made public on Thursday. He added that it's possible people will need to get vaccinated against the coronavirus each year.

“A likely scenario is that there will be likely a need for a third dose, somewhere between six and 12 months and then from there, there will be an annual revaccination, but all of that needs to be confirmed. And again, the variants will play a key role," Bourla told CNBC. “It is extremely important to suppress the pool of people that can be susceptible to the virus."

Researchers still don't know how long a person is protected from COVID-19 once you've been vaccinated. Pfizer officials say clinical trials show the Pfizer vaccine is effective against coronavirus up to at least six months later.

On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that over 50 percent of New York adults have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. One in every three New Yorkers over the age of 18 are now fully vaccinated, according to Cuomo.

