Peace, Love and Pumpkins to Light Up Bethel Woods This Fall

We understand that summer has finally landed in the Hudson Valley, but it's never too early to start planning your fall and winter celebrations.

Bethel Woods Center For the Arts has announced that Peace, Love and Pumpkins is back...and so is Peace, Love and Lights! It's safe to say, Bethel Woods will be lit at the end of this year (that's what the kids still say right?).

Peace, Love and Pumpkins light up the original grounds of Woodstock with glowing jack-o-lanterns decorated with spooky and entertaining carvings. Bethel Woods writes on Instagram:

we're excited to bring you even MORE glowing jack-o-lantern art to the historic grounds, plus extra ways to get into the spooky spirit including a Friday Night Fright and Boos & Booze experience.

It sounds like it will really be pumpkin to talk about...

Tickets are available now for purchase at BethelWoodsCenter.Org/Pumpkins. Peace, Love, and Pumpkins will run from October 14th until October 31st.

While we're fast-forwarding through the year, we might as well add that Peace, Love and Lights holiday celebration will also be back this year at Bethel Woods.

During Peace, Love, and Lights you'll see a festive light display across all the themed areas at Bethel plus, Bethel writes on Instagram, be on the lookout for their "large-scale Holiday Market, and our first-ever Gingerbread Build & Sip."

Tickets for Peace Love and Lights are available for purchase at BethelWoodsCenter.org/Lights. The holiday light celebration begins on November 25th.

