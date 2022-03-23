And Just Like That, Patsy’s Roadhouse is Back in Business

And just like that, things are back to normal in Hopewell Junction.

Over the weekend, the folks at Patsy's Roadhouse announced their sudden closure due to unforeseen circumstances. In a Facebook post the staff explained:

We thought a lot about how to say this but decided that honesty is the best policy. Yesterday, March 18, two of our kitchen members left without notice. We do not want to compromise the quality of our restaurant so we are going to work diligently to arrive at a solution. We may open with a limited menu to temporarily solve the labor issue that so many businesses are experiencing. The staff we have are very strong but we do not want to jeopardize the quality of the Patsy’s experience. We are actively searching the workforce and are optimistic that we will get through this.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, just 4 days after their closing announcement, Patsy's has reopened their doors. Patsy's wrote on Facebook

And WE ARE BACK! We are so appreciative of all the positive feedback and words of support and encouragement we have received. We will be OPEN REGULAR HOURS TOMORROW!

Fans of Patsy's took to the Facebook comments to share their excitement with comments like "Great news!" and "Wonderful news!!!!!! See you by the weekend."

Patsy's Roadhouse in Hopewell Junction is an American Restaurant that opened back in February of 2019. Patsy's is known to make a mouthwatering burger. One of their specialties, The Chiqumula Burger, is made with House-made guacamole, fried plantains, Patsy's peppers, and sriracha mayo. One review calls it "One of the best burgers I have had in the area."

Check out Patsy's Roadhouse at 105 Route 376 in Hopewell Junction.

