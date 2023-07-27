It’s Official: Dutchess County Graduate Headed to the NBA

The Hudson Valley now has another professional athlete to call their own: a Marist College graduate has just signed a deal with the NBA.

There are more than a few professional athletes with ties to our corner of New York, especially Dutchess County. Joe Panik, who grew up in Fishkill, NY and went to John Jay High School, had an impressive career in professional baseball, and Men's World Cup Soccer Team captain Tyler Adams hails from Wappingers Falls, NY. Not many, however, have made it to the NBA.

Hannah Fountain - CameraSport via Getty Images Hannah Fountain - CameraSport via Getty Images loading...

Marist College Graduate Headed to the NBA

Patrick Gardner, a recent Marist College graduate who originally hails from Long Island, is just the latest Dutchess County athlete to sign a professional sports contract. Marist College recently reported that after participating in the Summer League with the Miami Heat (below), the 6'11" center has signed a contract with the Brooklyn Nets to attend their training camp.

Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images Bart Young/NBAE via Getty Images loading...

Patrick Gardner Signs Contract with Brooklyn Nets

While Gardner only played one year at Marist, his performance in the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference (MAAC) tournament certainly helped his stock rise. Despite the team's losing record in the regular season, the starting center helped Marist reach the MAAC tournament final in 2023, the first final appearance ever for the school. Gardner also averaged nearly averaged 20 points, 7 rebounds and 2 assists over the entire season.

Get our free mobile app

Patrick Gardner Headed to the FIBA World Cup

Before arriving at the Brooklyn Nets training camp, Gardner has other plans. His family's Egyptian heritage means he will play for the Egyptian national basketball team in the FIBA World Cup next month. His first game will be against Lithuania on August 25th.

Rock Stars Who've Attended the NBA Finals Over the Years Several prominent rock musicians — indeed, rock stars — have attended the NBA Finals over the years. Below is a gallery of photos of them that you might find interesting, especially if you're a basketball fan who enjoys rock and metal music. That's right — we're playing basketball!