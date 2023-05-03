Parking Reservations Back in Effect for Many New York Trails

Don't miss out on adventure this year - required parking reservations are back in effect for many New York trails and the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (NYS DEC) wants to make sure no hiker is caught by surprise.

Parking has become a point of contention at many popular hiking destinations in the Empire State. Most recently, an argument broke out over out-of-towners "hogging" parking spaces at Mount Beacon and Breakneck Ridge in Dutchess and Putnam counties, respectively. That's where the reservation system comes into play.

Canva Canva loading...

Parking Reservation System at the Adirondack Mountain Reserve

Just north of the Hudson Valley lie the Adirondack mountains, which welcomes thousands of nature lovers and adventure seekers from all corners of the country (and world). The advanced parking reservation system, now in its third year of operation, is a partnership between the NYS DEC and the Adirondack Mountain Reserve (AMR) and is meant to allow as many people as possible to enjoy everything the area has to offer.

Advanced Parking Reservations in Effect

The advanced parking reservation system went into effect on May 1st and runs through Halloween. While parking (and reservations) are free, they are still required for anyone planning a day or overnight hike in the area... and the NYS DEC and AMR go to great lengths to ensure cooperation:

Advanced parking reservations at AMR are available at no-cost and must be obtained for single-day or overnight use. Walk-in users without a reservation are not permitted unless these users can provide a Greyhound or Trailways bus ticket from within the past 24 hours

Last year, over 10,000 reservations were made through the system, and the NYS DEC reports they included "14,200 New Yorkers, 6,600 registrations from people residing out of state, and 138 people from other countries". Get more information and make your a reservation here. Looking to stay a little closer to home? Check out the awesome Hudson Valley hikes that leads to abandoned ruins below.

