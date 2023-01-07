The Truth About the Mysterious Markings Near East Fishkill

Another mystery of the Hudson Valley has been solved. No, it's not aliens, but one Dutchess County resident finally has answers to a question that has plagued him for years.

Mysterious Markings in Dutchess County, NY

"Can anyone tell me what these are off Robinson? I see the concrete boxes behind the property and always wondered what they were and now these from the map view", asked a Hopewell Junction, NY man on Facebook.

The aerial view of the property shows some very unique markings ranging from semi-circles to what even looks like eyelashes.

What's Off of Robinson Lane in Wappingers Falls?

"I always thought it was an old trailer park", said one Fishkill resident. " I thought they may have been root cellars, but couldn't understand why so many", said another. "It’s crop circles. The truth is out there", came another inevitable response.

It's not aliens, but the real answer is (almost) as cool.

Parker's Outdoor World in Dutchess County, NY

"Years ago the beautiful Black Watch farms were purchased by someone who had the concept called Parker’s outdoor world. That section was for shooting", came the first detailed response. "My dad and I used to shoot there and I even worked in the trap house loading the clay targets", corroborated another commenter. But what exactly was Parker's?

History of Parker's Outdoor World

The privately run website New England Lost Ski Areas Project (NELSAP) provides a brief history. They describe Parker's as a former "small ski area that operated in the early 1970s. It was a rope tow ski area that was also affiliated with mini golf, clay pigeon shooting, etc.". Another commenter even shared a vintage newspaper clipping advertising a concert featuring Chuck Berry at Parker's Outdoor World.

