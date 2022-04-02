Paint Your Pet with the Dutchess County SPCA this April

Maybe it's just me, but having a painting of your pet hanging up around your home or office seems kind of fancy. Right?

If you're like me and want to dress your home up with a portrait of your dog or cat, look no further than the Dutchess County SPCA.

The animal rescue, located in Poughkeepsie, will host DCPSCA Paint and Sip: Paint your Pet on Friday, April 22nd. The Dutchess County SPCA writes:

Join us at the DCSPCA for our very first Paint and Sip event. Sip on some wine (or juice!) from local vendors while instructor Jean Epting guides you in a special, personalized painting class

Most Paint and Sip classes give you one image to work with like a field with flowers or a winter horizon, however, this time around you'll be able to pick your favorite photo of your four-legged friend and leave with a personal portrait.

You're probably asking yourself "how will the whole class learn how to paint different animals?" The Dutchess County SPCA explains on the event website that once your ticket is purchased, you will send the photo you would like to paint to instructor Jean Epting. From there, Jean will show painters how to paint their pets.

Tickets are $50 per person, but Wet Nose Club Members will receive $10 off their ticket. There will be 2 Paint and Sip sessions on April 22nd, at 6 PM and 7:30 PM.

The Dutchess County SPCA is a no-kill shelter located at 636 Violet Avenue in Hyde Park and has programs that focus on animal and rescue care, low-cost Spay/Neuter Clinic and referrals, county-wide Humane Law Enforcement, and more.

