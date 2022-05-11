Over 71,000 Now Have Died From COVID In New York State

New York State reached another grim COVID milestone.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress with COVID-19. 6.32 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is 7.03 percent.

New York State COVID Update

"We have come a long way in the past two years, so let's continue to use the tools we know help protect against, treat and prevent serious illness from COVID-19," Governor Hochul said. "I know first-hand how tests can help stop the spread to our vulnerable loved ones, so let's keep using this critical tool," Hochul stated.

The 7-day average cases per 100,000 is 47.96. Hochul's office says that metric is now the most important.

"Due to the test reporting policy change by the federal Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and several other factors, the most reliable metric to measure virus impact on a community is the case per 100,000 data -- not percent positivity," Hochul's office wrote in a press release.

COVID Numbers For Each New York Region

Below is each New York Region's 7-day average of cases per 100K population:

Capital Region: 55.00

Central New York: 42.72

Finger Lakes: 43.90

Long Island: 54.76

Mid-Hudson: 45.93

Mohawk Valley:51.57

New York City: 43.88

North Country: 37.75

Southern Tier: 3.64

Western New York: 62.43

COVID Deaths Across New York State

Hochul reported that 21 more New Yorkers died from COVID bringing the total deaths from COVID in New York State reported by the CDC to 71,056. Monday was the first day New York State reported over 71,000 COVID deaths.

Nearly 370 New Yorkers were admitted to the hospital with COVID. 2,369 New Yorkers are currently hospitalized with COVID. 217 are in ICU and 91 in ICU with intubation.

Hochul confirmed that 90.3 percent of all eligible New Yorkers have received at least one vaccine while 77.0 percent have completed their vaccine series. 92.5 percent of all eligible New Yorkers 18 and older have at least one vaccine dose.

"I also encourage every New Yorker to make sure you are fully vaccinated and up to date on your booster doses. And if you test positive, talk to your doctor about available treatments. This is how we will continue to move forward through the pandemic safely," Hochul added.

