Over 230 Hudson Valley Residents Died From COVID-19 This Week

Nearly 240 Hudson Valley residents lost their battles with COVID-19 this week.

Five more deaths was reported in Ulster County since Monday, bringing the county total to 21, according to the Ulster County COVID-19 Dashboard.

Sullivan County confirmed six more deaths on its COVID-19 dashboard. The county now reports 17 fatalities due to COVID-19.

Orange County Executive Steve Neuhaus announced 50 more residents died from COVID-19, since Hudson Valley Post's last fatality update, bringing the county total to 269.

Live Updates: Coronavirus in the Hudson Valley

The New York State Department of Health reports eight more deaths since Monday in Dutchess County, three more fatalities in Putnam County, 52 more Rockland County deaths and 120 more fatalities from Westchester County.

There are now 57 reported deaths in Dutchess County, 39 from Putnam County, 863 in Westchester County and 349 from Rockland County, according to the New York State Department of Health.