One Dead, at Least 2 Critical After Concert Stampede in Upstate NY
Police are currently investigating the details surrounding an Upstate New York tragedy on Sunday after a packed concert inside a 120-year-old building turned into deadly chaos. Here's what we know so far.
Police say one person is dead and others were critically injured during a stampede at a concert on Sunday night in Upstate, New York.
Police say the injuries occurred when frightened concert-goers - who thought they heard gunshots - tried to exit the old venue in Rochester causing a deadly stampede.
According to a report from the Democrat and Chronicle, Police responded to the Armory just after 11 p.m. Sunday after a report of gunshots. At the time of the unfortunate chaos, the old venue located at 900 East Main St. in Rochester was packed with music fans there to see a concert by GloRilla and Finesse2Tymes.
Six additional concert-goers were dropped off by private vehicle at area hospitals with injuries that were not considered life-threatening but were related to the same incident, police said. - Democrat and Chronicle
One of the artists, a rapper from Tennessee who goes by the name of GloRilla, tweeted to her fans after the incident, saying that she was praying for everyone's safety.
Rochester police Lt. Nicholas Adams told ABC News A 33-year-old woman died, and two people were in critical condition, the department said.
Concert-goers heard gunshots, but police say that none of the injuries sustained were from guns or bullets.
“The injuries appear to be as a result of a large crowd pushing towards the exits following accounts of individuals hearing what they believed to be gunshots,” Adams said according to sources.