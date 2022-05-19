Officials were on the scene Monday afternoon after a vehicle reportedly hit a building. There aren't too many details available, but we know that the accident happened around 6:45 PM, according to the Eastern Dutchess County Fire and Rescue Facebook page. Multiple first responder groups assisted at the scene according to the rescue page.

Where

The vehicle in question reportedly hit the structure at 264 North Road in the hamlet of Fairview (Poughkeepsie) late Monday. Dutchess 911 says that the vehicle crashed into the Bronx Pizza Pie restaurant, which is in the building located on the corner of North and West Cedar Street. There is no word on how or why the vehicle crashed, or if there were any injuries. The Eastern Dutchess Fire and Rescue page says that there was minor structural damage to the building.

The spot where the building is located is across the street from Marist College, off of Route 9, and is known for being a high-traffic area during rush hour.

From the looks of the pictures, the damage was not that bad. And while it is still uncertain what exactly happened, this could simply have been a case where the driver accidenlty accelerated when they meant to break.

Bronx Pizza Pie Bronx Pizza Pie loading...

Bronx Pizza Pie Bronx Pizza Pie loading...

Cars vs Buildings

The Hudson Valley area has seen several accidents involving vehicles crashing into structures like this over the past few years. In October 2020, a vehicle plowed through the front window of the Drug Mart Pharmacy outside of Monsey in Rockland County. Ramapo police say the crash happened at a shopping center on Airmont Road and Route 59.

Denise Nieves Denise Nieves loading...

Another dramatic incident involving a vehicle flying through a structure unfolded back in January 2019. Officials say that a car on the road went airborne, after the driver took a snooze behind the wheel, and then crashed into Kirky's Deli & Pizza in Milton. And in May 2020, two separate accidents occurred in one weekend when vehicles smashed into businesses in both Rhinebeck and Wappingers Falls. Police say both vehicles had jumped the curb and ended up hitting both businesses.