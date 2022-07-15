Newburgh Ready to Welcome New Discount Retail Store

The new store will save Newburgh shoppers a trip across the Newburgh Beacon Bridge to find savings.

With the cost of just about anything and everything on the rise, most of us do what we can to shop at a store that has great deals. If you're a bargain hunter, or maybe you just like a good deal, either way, we have some great news!

Ocean State Job Lots is Coming!

Shoppers in Poughkeepsie and Fishkill can already share how the store Ocean State Job Lots saves them money on just about everything. Coming soon, shoppers in Newburgh will be able to save too as Ocean State Jobs Lots has announced that they are preparing to open their third Hudson Valley location before the end of the year.

Newburgh Location

The 15th Ocean State Job Lots in New York and the first in Orange County is expected to be open by the fall of 2022. The store will be located on 88 North Plank Rd in Newburgh and will take over the building that was once home to a ShopRite grocery store. The 40,000+ square foot ShopRite closed permanently back in 2021 and left many area residents wondering if anything would ever be able to replace it.

Ocean State Job Lots is not only replacing ShopRite with some great deals on food, but they will take bargain shopping to the next level as they will also be offering great deals on clothes, household furniture, outdoor furniture, toys, and more.

New Jobs in Newburgh

The new store will not only feature great bargains it will also bring many jobs to the Newburgh area and as the store prepares to open they are expected to hire numerous full and part-time employees with a great compensation package. They offer benefits, 401k, paid vacation, and a 30% store discount according to their website. The exact positions at the new Newburgh location arent listed on their website just yet but if you're interested in applying check them out here.

