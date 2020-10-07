NYS DEC Rescues 9 Different Groups of Hikers Over the Weekend

It should be no surprise to us here in the Hudson Valley, but hiking is one of the most popular activities in our area.

We're lucky to have access to some of the best trails around New York and we're not too far away from other popular trails. A quick drive to Greene or Delaware counties brings us to some more great hiking options.

It can be argued that this time of year is the best for hiking. With the foliage and cooler weather, it makes for a perfect, scenic hike.

With an increase in hiking activity there comes the unfortunate reports of hiking injuries or hikers getting lost. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation is reporting that from October 1st to October 4th they had to make 9 wilderness rescues.

According to the press release, Hunter Mountain and the Kaaterskill area saw a lot of activity from the DEC. On October 1st a husband and wife, who were hiking the blue trail at the Platte Clove and Prediger roads trailhead, needed assistance as they got a little lost around 7 pm. DEC rangers located the hikers and once on the scene provided them with headlamps and escorted them out of the woods.

A similar situation went down on Saturday, October 3rd. The DEC press release explains that a couple hiking the Huckleberry Loop Trail in Delaware County became lost after it started to get dark and "lost the trail due to not having a light source." The couple was found slightly off the trail when Forest Ranger Seeley and NYS Troopers were able to assist them down.

In a more serious incident, a 65-year-old hiker fell 20 feet at Bastion Falls located on the Kaaterskill Falls Trail in the Town of Hunter. The hiker suffered serious physical injuries and was transported to a local hospital by helicopter.

6 more wilderness rescues and searches took place in Essex, Hamilton and Warren counties. For more information on the rescues and for hiking safety information visit the DEC website