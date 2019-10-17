NY Company Sells Shoe Filled With Holy Water Called ‘Jesus Shoes’

The cost to save your sole is not cheap.

A lot of people wish that they could be more like Jesus. You may not be able to turn water into wine, feed 5,000 people or rise from the dead but a company from right here in New York has now made it possible to walk on water.

I'm happy to report that this Halloween you'll be able to round house kick a vampire right in the face with these new shoes offered by Brooklyn's own MSCHF.

According to People, the shoes are revamped 97 Air Max sneakers that are equipped with a crucifix, a bible verse from the book of Matthew and a even a red dot on the tongue to symbolize a drop of blood but wait there's more. The inside of the shoe smells like frankincense.

The shoes are currently sold out but originally sold for just over $1,400.

These shoes may sound like a joke but they're absolutely real. They're Admittedly a dig on collab culture in the shoe industry.

Listen to the WRRV Morning Grind With Brandi and Nick weekday mornings from 6AM to 10AM through your WRRV app. Connect with WRRV on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.

Read more:

BONUS VIDEO