Coming off the heels of last week's announcement that Governor Hochul had signed into law a ban on the sales of dogs, cats and rabbits from pet stores effective 2024, another act protecting the welfare of animals across New York State has been signed.

New York has officially become the tenth state to ban the manufacture and/or sale of any cosmetics tested on animals.

Governor Hochul Signs Measure Banning Sale of Cosmetics Tested on Animals

New legislation in New York will group the state with the likes of Virginia, California, Louisiana, Maine, Hawaii, Nevada, Illinois, Maryland and our neighbors in New Jersey, which have all banned the manufacture or sale of cosmetics tested on animals.

The bill, officially titled the New York Cruelty-Free Cosmetics Act and inked by Governor Hochul, will go into effect in January 2023 and prohibit the sale and manufacturing of cosmetic products that have been tested on animals.

Canva Canva loading...

According to the Humane Society, human cell-based tests and computer modeling can be used in lieu of animal-based testing for a more modernized approach to cosmetics rather than the inhumane practices involving animals.

Push For A Standardized Act To Ban Cosmetic Animal Testing

The official bill, as listed on the New York State assembly site, reads as follows:

Prohibits the manufacture or sale of cosmetics tested on animals; punishable by a fine of not more than five thousand dollars for the first violation and not more than one thousand dollars per day if the violation continues; the attorney general may investigate and bring an action for violations.

Though close to 400 companies like Walgreens, The Body Shop and H&M have individually signed on in support of legislation for a nationwide ban, it is up to congress to move The Humane Cosmetics Act in order to ' bring about a consistent standard for ending cosmetics animal testing across the country.'

Get our free mobile app

Canva Canva loading...

First introduced in the House a year ago, in December 2021, said Humane Cosmetics Act would ban the sale and manufacturing of animal-tested cosmetics across the United States.

Wappingers Animal Rescue Saves 20 Pups from Flooded Puerto Rico Hurricane Fiona has left many Puerto Rico-based animal rescues flooded and overcrowded. CARE of DC in Wappingers Falls stepped up to help find 20 pups their forever homes.