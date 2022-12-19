Hochul Passes Law Prohibiting Sales of Dogs and Cats From Stores

When you buy a dog or cat from a local store how do you know where it came from? Are they coming from legitimate breeders who care about the safety and well-being of the animal or are they from puppy mills? Hochul hopes that this new legislation will help break up New York's heavy puppy mill operations.

What is a Puppy Mill?

According to the Humane Society, a puppy mill is a large facility that breeds puppies in large volumes for profit. The dogs are often treated inhumanely as the mother's needs can be ignored. These animals are commonly sold on the internet or at flea markets and pet stores. There are reportedly 10,000 active puppy mills in the United States right now and over 2 million of these dogs are sold each year.

Earlier this year animal rights activists and animal lovers received some good news regarding the Puppy Mill Pipeline Bill. The bill apparently passed in June but was not signed into law by Governor Kathy Hochul.

According to the ASPCA, New York has one of the largest markets for puppy mills in the nation. Hochul signed the bill into law in December.