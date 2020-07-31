Number of Positive COVID-19 Tests in Hudson Valley is Rising

Parts of the Hudson Valley are seeing an increase in new COVID-19 cases.

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

On Thursday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo updated New Yorkers on the state's progress during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Hospitalizations, ICU patients and intubations all reached its lowest levels since mid-March.

"New York State continues to closely monitor the alarming rise in COVID-19 cases throughout the nation, and as that situation worsens, we're taking every action we can here at home to slow the spread and save lives," Governor Cuomo said. "While yesterday's numbers show New York is continuing on the right trajectory, we cannot get complacent. With much of the rest of the country surging, we are still vulnerable and have to continue to wear masks, socially distance and be New York Tough. We will get through this, together."

Over 73,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted across New York State on Wednesday with just over 1 percent combing back positive. Below is the percentage of positive test results reported over the last five days in New York State:

New York

Wednesday: 1.06%

Tuesday: 1.14%

Monday: 0.93%

Sunday: 1.06%

Saturday: 1%

Nearly 11,000 COVID-19 tests were performed in the Mid-Hudson Region on Wednesday with 142 positive results. Below is the percentage of positive test results reported over the last five days in the Hudson Valley:

Mid-Hudson Region:

Wednesday: 1.3%

Tuesday: 1.3%

Monday: 1.1%

Sunday: 0.9%

Saturday: 1.2%

Orange and Ulster Counties have seen an uptick in positive cases, according to the New York State COVID-19 Dashboard. Below is the percentage of positive test results reported on Wednesday in each Hudson Valley county:

Dutchess: 0.9%

Orange: 1.8%

Putnam: 0.5%

Rockland: 1.2%

Sullivan: 0.7%

Ulster: 3.8%

Westchester: 0.9%

'Significant Size' Shark Closing Beaches Tops This Week's News