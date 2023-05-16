Tensions Run High: Who Can Use the Moriello Pool in New Paltz?

Summer is around the corner and public and private pools all across the Hudson Valley are getting ready to open for the season. Moriello pool in New Paltz, NY, however, seems to be causing a stir among local residents.

A recent post in the New Paltz Community Facebook page had tensions running high. "Just a heads up- if you're not a town resident, you are still banned from being able to go to Moriello", the post read. But is that really true?

The entrance to Moriello Pool in New Paltz, NY (Google) The entrance to Moriello Pool in New Paltz, NY (Google) loading...

Who Can Use the Moriello Pool in New Paltz, NY

The flurry of responses ranged from anger to eye rolls, but the debate boiled down to one simple question: can non-New Paltz residents use Moriello pool or not? The answer is yes, they can, although the newer pool rules make figuring out when and how out-of-towners can enjoy the water rather difficult.

Facebook Facebook loading...

How to Use the Moriello Pool in New Paltz, NY

There are two ways for non-residents of New Paltz to visit Moriello pool: as a guest of a town member, or as a due-paying "non-resident" member. As pool rules state, "Daily Admission for Non-Residents apply only to Non-Resident Guests of Members. Maximum of 4 Non-Resident Guests per membership per day". Put plainly, any town resident can bring along up to 4 of their non-resident friends who agree to pay the day-use fee. They can also purchase a seasonal non-resident membership. What non-residents can't do is show up solo looking for a day pass.

SEE ALSO: The Best Hudson Valley Spots to Take Your Dog for a Swim

Even after the dust had settled on the debate over who can (and can't) visit the pool, many Hudson Valley residents were still frustrated. "A non-resident day pass should be available for the non- resident rate regardless of whether or not they are with a member", argued one local woman. "At least for families in the NP school district would be fair", added another. Others tried to keep a sense of humor about the situation. "[It's only prohibited to non-residents] unless you can outfox a teenager", they said.

This Incredible Upstate New York Airbnb Has A Heated Indoor Pool If you're looking for the perfect getaway in Upstate New York during the winter, this one AirBnB in the Adirondacks as a heated indoor pool.