Next Group of New Yorkers Will Start to Get COVID-19 Vaccine

New York State is now allowing more New Yorkers to get the COVID-19 vaccination.

On Monday, the state will allow New York residents who work for outpatient medical practices to get the vaccination. Shots will be given to doctors, nurses, radiologists, physical therapists and others in the medical field who work with outpatients, Dr. Mark Jarrett, chief quality officer for New Hyde Park-based Northwell Health, told Newsday. Medical workers who deal with visitors and people giving out COVID-19 tests can also start getting the vaccine.

Assisted-living residents, home health aides and visiting nurses will be next, Newsday reports.

It remains unclear which group of New Yorkers will follow. Late last month the CDC released its recommendation for what groups should be offered the COVID-19 vaccine following Phase 1a of the COVID-19 vaccination program.

Phase 1b

Frontline essential workers: first responders (e.g., firefighters and police officers), corrections officers, food and agricultural workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, manufacturing workers, grocery store workers, public transit workers, and those who work in the education sector (teachers and support staff members) as well as child care workers.

Anyone 75 and older

Phase 1c