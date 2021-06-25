Newburgh’s Gonna Be Rocking at Downtown Newburgh Nights

It’s summertime and the sun is shining well into the evening. Summer is especially fun here in the Hudson Valley. Many parks are offering live music and movies, the farmers markets are open, and Hudson Valley towns and cities are celebrating our new found freedom with First and Second Fridays, street fairs and more. Including Downtown Newburgh.

When my family moved to Newburgh before I could even walk or talk, Downtown Newburgh was awesome. It was a gathering place for shopping, having meals with friends, and enjoying the beautiful scenery that Newburgh has to offer. Over the years, I watched as Newburgh deteriorated before our eyes. It became run down and scary.

Now Newburgh has rediscovered its history and its beauty. The once barren riverfront is one of the hottest spots in Orange County, and Downtown Newburgh has undergone an amazing transformation over the past decade or so. They’ve got a lot to celebrate, and that’s just what they’ll be doing tonight from 4PM - 8PM with the return of Downtown Newburgh Nights.

Newburgh Merchants will be staying open late for your shopping fun. There will be live music in two locations and food trucks scattered around town. All of the dine in restaurants will be open as well, so there will be plenty of food that the whole family can enjoy.

It’s great to see Downtown Newburgh come alive once again. It’s one of the most beautiful cities on the Hudson River, but it was ignored for far too long. Welcome back, Newburgh, we’re glad to have something and somewhere so special to celebrate.

Everything You Need to Know About Hudson Valley Fairs for 2021 Make the most out of summer this year in the Hudson Valley with our local fairs

43 Stunning Photos Show Once in a 'Lifetime' Hudson Valley Sunrise The Hudson Valley experienced a once in a "lifetime" sunrise. This historic sunrise had occurred just twice in the past 150 years. Check out these must-see photos: