Newburgh Residents Can Get Free Bicycles

There is a great new program kicking off in Newburgh which will allow Newburgh residents to get free bicycles. It’s called Newburgh Rise and Ride, and it’s a multifaceted initiative that includes advocacy for better bicycle infrastructure in Newburgh, bicycle safety promotion, and a bicycle match program for Newburgh residents.

The Newburgh Transportation Advisory Committee, Shapiro's Furniture and IMPACT!, Inc. have gotten together and collected 53 bikes so far, 22 of them have been donated by the Newburgh Police Department. The expert repair coaches at IMPACT!, Inc., along with experienced volunteers, will be working over the next few months to get the bikes in safe, rideable condition for Newburgh residents.

In Newburgh, bicycles are essential transportation for many people who need to get around pre and post Covid-19. This might include traveling to essential jobs, running crucial errands, or for providing help to vulnerable people who can’t leave home. So, you can see how one bicycle can make a difference in the lives of several people.

If you know someone who can use a bicycle in the City of Newburgh, or if you have some bicycles you would like to donate to the cause, there is a form you can fill out. The plan is to match the bicycles with new owners in May for National Bike Month. Sounds like a great plan, doesn’t it? They are also actively looking for people that are handy with bikes to volunteer to help service the bikes. If you or someone you know can help, visit the IMPACT!, Inc facebook page.