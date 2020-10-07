Newburgh Park Makes Announcement Due to COVID Spikes

The Increase in COVID-19 cases has the Town of Newburgh announcing the Chadwick Lake Park will no longer be issuing new permits. Over the past few days there has been an increase in case of COVID-19 in parts of the Mid Hudson Region. The Governor has taken some preventive steps but it wasn't clear if that had any influence on the Town of Newburgh's decision to suspend issuing park permits.

The press release that was shared today (October 7, 2020) on the Town of Newburgh Recreation Department - Chadwick Lake Park Facebook page stated that due to the current spike in the cases of COVID-19 they will be putting in to effect guidelines that will no longer allow you to get a park permit.

They stated that no new park permits will be sold to anyone, no day passes will be issue to anyone and no park permit renewal would be processed for passes that expired before October 2020. They are still honoring active passes that would expire October thru December of this year. If you are a pass holder you are reminded that you can only use the main entrance to enter the park.

One question that was not answered on the Facebook post was what they are going to do about the event they have scheduled on October 23rd. Instead of a Trunk N Treat they are doing an outdoor screening of Casper (1995) rated PG. It appears that it will run as scheduled but you need to get tickets in advance. Ticket Link for Movie Night.

Chadwick Lake Park is located in the Town of Newburgh at 311 Route 32. You can reach them for more information by calling (845) 564-7815