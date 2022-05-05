After 50 Years, Beloved Hudson Valley Farm Market Permanently Closes

50 years is a long time to do just about anything, but it takes a special type of person to own and operate a successful farmers market for half a century.

Spending 50 years operating a successful farmer's market in the Hudson Valley is no easy task, but deciding to close permanently was even harder. Just ask Penney and James Lyons who have owned and operated the Overlook Farm Market on Route 9W in Newburgh for 50 years.

After spending a few minutes talking on the phone with Penney, you can hear the passion in her voice when it comes to thinking about the years spent at the farm market. Penney told us that closing was one of the hardest decisions she and "Farmer Jim" have had to make in their lives.

The Overlook Farm Market has been a staple business on Route 9W in Newburgh for so long that most of us can't imagine driving by the market and not seeing Christmas trees, fresh fruit, and produce filling their roadside racks.

Most will also miss seeing one of their community or well wish messages on the sign out front. The sign over the years has become a popular way for Penney and her family to congratulate local kids on birthdays, anniversaries, and graduations. Another common message often seen on the marquee is one that can't be shared enough "Farmers feed America!"

Farmers Feed America

That message is something that the Lyons family takes to heart, Penney told us, "I tell everyone!!!" She also wanted to share that her family is beyond thankful to everyone who spent any time at the farmer's market over the years. "We've met so many great friends and are going to miss everyone". Penney did say that she and Jim are hoping to do a much smaller scale farmer's stand in the future, possibly in the Milton, New York area.

The Overlook Farm Market sale is something that's been in the works for a while and according to Penney, something "new and exciting" is coming to the Route 9W location in the next few months.

