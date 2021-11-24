Is New York’s Most Popular Black Friday Store Your Favorite?

I have never been much of a Black Friday shopper. I am more of your small business Saturday kind of girl, but I realize that I am not the norm. Don't get me wrong, it's not that I have never been out to shop on the day after Thanksgiving, but I can tell you it wasn't my idea.

I enjoy shopping as much as the next person, but I don't like crowded stores. And to be honest, I am more of a browser than a shopper and browsers are just retail speedbumps on Black Friday.

Many folks will be out shopping for goodies this Friday and they will also hope to be getting in on some sales. Finance Buzz took a look earlier this month at what people might have planned for shopping the day after the "big dine". They put together their findings in a report that you can read here (Shoppers Most Poplar Store Choices for Black Friday). They also made this cool map showing which store will be the most popular by state.

mapblackfriday via Fianace Buzz based on goggle trends search

Looking at this map of where people want to shop, I discovered not only have I not shopped in the store most popular in New York since maybe 1990, but the store I am most likely to shop in over the Thanksgiving weekend is only popular in West Virginia. The map is also making me wish we had an Ikea closer to us in the Hudson Valley. I am not a big fan of driving down Route 17 in New Jersey.

If you are wondering how Finance Buzz came up with this list dive into their study. The short of it is that they based the results on Google trends search data from the past five years. Happy sale hunting at Burlington and BJ's New York and Connecticut.

And if you really need a bargain shop a local thrift store