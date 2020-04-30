New York’s First Pit Bull Police Dog Reminds Us to Cover Face

The first police pit bull K-9 in New York comes from the Hudson Valley. She's now being used to spread an important message in the battle with COVID-19.

Earlier this month, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced all New Yorkers must have their face covered when in public when social distancing can't be maintained.

Cuomo knows its a "small inconvenience” to wear a mask, but it can help lessen the spread of the virus. He later said he is wearing a mask when he's walking his dog because he can't maintain social distancing.

"I wear the mask and my daughter wears a mask. The dog doesn’t wear a mask," he joked.

The City of Poughkeepsie Police Department is home to New York's first pit bull police dog and is using their K-9 to remind people to wear a facemask.

In a series of photos, police showed "Kiah" wearing a face mask.

"Kiah wants everyone to stay safe and wear a face-covering! Just to CLARIFY this mask is for the picture only," CPPD K-9 Kiah wrote on Facebook while sharing the photos.

Kiah began working in the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department in 2015 as a narcotics and missing person’s detection dog.

Kiah arrived in New York after her previous owner was arrested for animal cruelty. The four-legged furry friend was found beaten and abandoned in a parking lot in Texas.