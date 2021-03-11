New Yorkers Will No Longer Need to Quarantine After Domestic Travel

Your travel plans might have just gotten easier as a New Yorker.

On Thursday, March 11, 2021, a new change was announced for domestic travel for New Yorkers. According to a press release from Governor Cuomo, domestic travelers will no longer be required to quarantine after entering New York from another U.S. State or U.S. Territory. This new rule will take effect on April 1, 2021.

While quarantine will no longer be required when entering New York State from other U.S. lands, New Yorkers will still be required to fill out the Traveler Health Form. Travelers are also asked to still wear masks, socially distance, and avoid gatherings. Travelers who return to New York must also continue to monitor symptoms for 14 days, follow hand hygiene and use face masks, and immediately self-isolate if symptoms develop, according to the press release.

In a press release, Governor Cuomo said:

"As part of that transition, quarantine for domestic travelers is no longer required, but it is still being advised as an added precaution. This is great news, but it is not an all-clear for New Yorkers to let their guard down. To beat this virus once and for all we all must continue doing what we know works to stop the spread, including wearing masks, washing our hands and practicing social distancing."

Governor Cuomo has recently made multiple announcements regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccination rules. On Tuesday, March 9, 2021, Governor Cuomo announced a new group of people eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. As of March 10, 2021, people 60 years old and older are eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine. He also said that most public-facing workers will be eligible for the vaccine. On March 8, 2021, Cuomo announced that 10 more state-run vaccination sites will open in New York. Two of these new state-run vaccination sites will be in the Hudson Valley, in New Paltz and Middletown.