New York ZIP Codes, Counties Where COVID is Spreading Most

Officials are worried about over 60 counties and over 100 ZIP codes across the Hudson Valley and New York State where COVID continues to spread at alarming rates.

The CDC believes people should wear masks indoors in areas where the CDC deems COVID transmission is "High" or "Substantial."

As a state, the CDC says New York has "High" levels of COVID transmission. The CDC deems the infection rate is "High" or "Substantial" when there are 50 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, or when the positivity rate is higher than five percent.

Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "High" or COVID infection rates:

  • Albany County
  • Allegany County
  • Bronx County
  • Broome County
  • Cattaraugus County
  • Cayuga County
  • Chautauqua County
  • Chemung County
  • Chenango County
  • Clinton County
  • Columbia County
  • Cortland County
  • Delaware County
  • Erie County
  • Essex County
  • Franklin County
  • Fulton County
  • Genesee County
  • Greene County
  • Hamilton County
  • Herkimer County
  • Jefferson County
  • Kings County (Brooklyn)
  • Lewis County
  • Livingston County
  • Madison County
  • Monroe County
  • Montgomery County
  • Nassau County
  • New York County (Manhattan)
  • Niagara County
  • Oneida County
  • Onondaga County
  • Ontario County
  • Orange County
  • Orleans County
  • Oswego County
  • Otsego County
  • Putnam County
  • Queens County
  • Rensselaer County
  • Richmond County (Staten Island)
  • Rockland County
  • Saint Lawrence County
  • Saratoga County
  • Schenectady County
  • Schoharie County
  • Seneca County
  • Steuben County
  • Suffolk County
  • Sullivan County
  • Schuyler County
  • Tioga County
  • Tompkins County
  • Ulster County
  • Warren County
  • Washington County
  • Wayne County
  • Wyoming County
  • Yates County
Dutchess and Westchester counties are the only counties in New York State without "High" COVID transmission.

However, the CDC believes both counties have "Substantial" COVID transmission.

When Gov. Kathy Hochul recently released her #VaxtoSchool campaign she announced pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites will be open in areas where ZIP code data shows the vaccination rate is lower than the statewide average.

New sites are set up in the following Zipcodes

  • 12209
  • 10970
  • 12754
  • 14489
  • 13642
  • 12205
  • 11550
  • 10940
  • 11203
  • 11224
  • 13904
  • 12932
  • 13905
  • 12401
  • 10960
  • 11520
  • 11722
  • 14208
  • 14132
  • 14605
  • 11042
  • 10977
  • 12932

 

Before leaving office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo pinpointed 117 ZIP codes where COVID was spreading at alarming rates and the vaccination rate is below the statewide average. The majority of the ZIP codes are in New York City. 71 ZIP codes, or 61 percent, are in New York City, primarily in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Concerning areas of Long Island include Riverhead, Wyandanch, Elmont, and Calverton.

The rest of the concerning ZIP codes in New York are below:

  • 12540 - Dutchess County
  • 10930- Orange County
  • 10940- Orange County
  • 10992- Orange County
  • 12058- Greene County
  • 12083- Greene County
  • 10705 - Westchester County
  • 10507- Westchester County
  • 10703- Westchester County
  • 10547- Westchester County
  • 10595- Westchester County
  • 10704- Westchester County
  • 10986- Rockland County
  • 10993- Rockland County
  • 10980- Rockland County
  • 12158- Albany County
  • 12815- Warren County
  • 13131- Oswego County
  • 13040- Cortlandt County
  • 14608- Monroe County
  • 13308- Oneida County
  • 12883- Essex County
  • 13733- Chenango County
  • 14215- Erie County
  • 14770- Cattaraugus County

