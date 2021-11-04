New York ZIP Codes, Counties Where COVID is Spreading Most

Officials are worried about over 60 counties and over 100 ZIP codes across the Hudson Valley and New York State where COVID continues to spread at alarming rates.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The CDC believes people should wear masks indoors in areas where the CDC deems COVID transmission is "High" or "Substantial."

CDC

As a state, the CDC says New York has "High" levels of COVID transmission. The CDC deems the infection rate is "High" or "Substantial" when there are 50 cases per 100,000 people over a seven-day period, or when the positivity rate is higher than five percent.

Below are the counties are New York the CDC deems to have "High" or COVID infection rates:

prospective56

Albany County

Allegany County

Bronx County

Broome County

Cattaraugus County

Cayuga County

Chautauqua County

Chemung County

Chenango County

Clinton County

Columbia County

Cortland County

Delaware County

Erie County

Essex County

Franklin County

Fulton County

Genesee County

Greene County

Hamilton County

Herkimer County

Jefferson County

Kings County (Brooklyn)

Lewis County

Livingston County

Madison County

Monroe County

Montgomery County

Nassau County

New York County (Manhattan)

Niagara County

Oneida County

Onondaga County

Ontario County

Orange County

Orleans County

Oswego County

Otsego County

Putnam County

Queens County

Rensselaer County

Richmond County (Staten Island)

Rockland County

Saint Lawrence County

Saratoga County

Schenectady County

Schoharie County

Seneca County

Steuben County

Suffolk County

Sullivan County

Schuyler County

Tioga County

Tompkins County

Ulster County

Warren County

Washington County

Wayne County

Wyoming County

Yates County

Getty Images/iStockphoto

Dutchess and Westchester counties are the only counties in New York State without "High" COVID transmission.

However, the CDC believes both counties have "Substantial" COVID transmission.

When Gov. Kathy Hochul recently released her #VaxtoSchool campaign she announced pop-up COVID-19 vaccination sites will be open in areas where ZIP code data shows the vaccination rate is lower than the statewide average.

New sites are set up in the following Zipcodes

12209

10970

12754

14489

13642

12205

11550

10940

11203

11224

13904

12932

13905

12401

10960

11520

11722

14208

14132

14605

11042

10977

12932

Before leaving office, Gov. Andrew Cuomo pinpointed 117 ZIP codes where COVID was spreading at alarming rates and the vaccination rate is below the statewide average. The majority of the ZIP codes are in New York City. 71 ZIP codes, or 61 percent, are in New York City, primarily in the Bronx, Brooklyn and Staten Island.

Gov. Cuomo/Twitter

Concerning areas of Long Island include Riverhead, Wyandanch, Elmont, and Calverton.

Gov. Cuomo/Twitter

The rest of the concerning ZIP codes in New York are below:

12540 - Dutchess County

10930- Orange County

10940- Orange County

10992- Orange County

12058- Greene County

12083- Greene County

10705 - Westchester County

10507- Westchester County

10703- Westchester County

10547- Westchester County

10595- Westchester County

10704- Westchester County

10986- Rockland County

10993- Rockland County

10980- Rockland County

12158- Albany County

12815- Warren County

13131- Oswego County

13040- Cortlandt County

14608- Monroe County

13308- Oneida County

12883- Essex County

13733- Chenango County

14215- Erie County

14770- Cattaraugus County

26 Highest Paying Jobs in New York State It's getting harder and harder to make ends meet living in New York State. So we researched the 26 highest paying jobs in the state. Hudson Valley Post analyzed the most recent data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics to craft our list.

Election Results: New York Voters Approve, Deny Major Changes

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 80 Businesses

Nearly 70 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

Counties in New York With Most Vehicle vs. Animal Crashes

The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State

15 New York Towns Among Safest in America

Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York

While no place in the Hudson Valley made the list, the region has received a ton of praise recently.

Hudson Valley Towns Honored

9 New Fast Food Restaurants Coming to Route 9 It's a fast-food invasion. There are nine new fast-food restaurants slated to open up soon on Route 9 in Dutchess County. Are you ready to hit the drive-thru?

Over 30 Red Flags For Anyone Who Claims To Live in Hudson Valley, NY

Hudson Valley Welcomes Nearly 70 New Eateries We've reported on many restaurant closings, now it's time to highlight nearly 70 businesses that have recently opened in the Hudson Valley.

30 High-Risk Hudson Valley Sex Offenders Recently Moved in New York State

5 New York Schools Districts Ranked in Top 10 in America

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

'Hudson Valley's Premier Restaurant, Bar' Opening Newburgh Waterfront Location A very popular and award-winning Hudson Valley restaurant and bar is opening a new waterfront location. We got a sneak peek of the menu and location.

All-Time COVID Cases Per County in New York

Help Needed Finding The 39 Most Wanted in New York