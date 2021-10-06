New York Urges Eligible Children To Get Vaccinated ‘ASAP’
New York State officials are trying to make it easier for eligible school-aged New Yorkers and their families to get vaccinated as soon as possible.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced eight new #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites to increase vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers.
"In partnership with localities on the ground, our #VaxtoSchool sites are bringing the vaccine to school-aged New Yorkers and their families in convenient and accessible ways," Hochul said. "The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective - and it remains our greatest protection against the virus. I urge eligible school-aged New Yorkers and their families to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we can keep our school communities healthy and safe."
Below are new eight new #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites released by Hochul on Tuesday: