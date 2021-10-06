New York Urges Eligible Children To Get Vaccinated ‘ASAP’

New York State officials are trying to make it easier for eligible school-aged New Yorkers and their families to get vaccinated as soon as possible.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced eight new #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites to increase vaccination rates among school-aged New Yorkers.

"In partnership with localities on the ground, our #VaxtoSchool sites are bringing the vaccine to school-aged New Yorkers and their families in convenient and accessible ways," Hochul said. "The COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective - and it remains our greatest protection against the virus. I urge eligible school-aged New Yorkers and their families to get vaccinated as soon as possible so we can keep our school communities healthy and safe."

Enter your number to get our free mobile app

Below are new eight new #VaxtoSchool pop-up vaccination sites released by Hochul on Tuesday:

New York Counties With Highest, Lowest COVID Vaccine Rates

Over 60 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

LOOK: Things from the year you were born that don't exist anymore The iconic (and at times silly) toys, technologies, and electronics have been usurped since their grand entrance, either by advances in technology or breakthroughs in common sense. See how many things on this list trigger childhood memories—and which ones were here and gone so fast you missed them entirely.

Hudson Valley Says Goodbye To Over 70 Businesses

Hidden Treasure Worth Thousands Found in New York Home

38 'Most Wanted' in New York Authorities across New York State, including the FBI, have identified these people as its "Most Wanted Fugitives." Officials ask for help in finding them but warn they should be considered "armed and dangerous."

Highest-Rated Airbnb in New York Found in Hudson Valley You won't have to leave the Hudson Valley if you want to enjoy New York's highest-rated Airbnb.