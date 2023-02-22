New York State’s New Major Program Finding Immigrants Jobs

New York State is rolling out a brand new program that is going to help tons of immigrants in New York State become employed. There are over 4 million dollars being spent to support the program in New York State.

According to the United States Census Bureau, there were over 1 million immigrants that came to the United States between July 2021 and July 2022, which is the highest amount of new Americans since 2016.

Jobs for Immigrants in New York State

The idea is to get some highly-skilled immigrants, who are unemployed, a job that can contribute to areas that New York State needs. The over-$4 million will be used to get job coaches and placement organizations to help immigrants in the New York State Professional Pathways for High-Skilled Immigrants Program:

screening, training and/or re-credentialing of participants and the identification of job placement opportunities for low-income immigrants in the regions of the state where this program is launching", according to the New York State press release.

Now, don't get confused or misuse the term 'immigrants'. A lot of people on social media were unfavorable of the new program but were also referencing refugees or illegal aliens that might be here in New York State and all over the United States of America.

The New York State website also notes that:

However, nearly two million immigrants with college degrees—or one out of every four—are unemployed or working well below their skill level missing out on more than $39 billion in wages annually, and governments losing out on $10 billion in tax payments.

