The Governor of Texas put immigrants from his state onto a bus against their will and sent them here to New York. Apparently, he plans to send more,

Governor Greg Abbott today announced the arrival of the first group of migrants bused to New York City from Texas.

The move by Governor Greg Abbott appears to be retaliation against President Joe Biden and democratic mayors,

Because of President Biden’s continued refusal to acknowledge the crisis caused by his open border policies, the State of Texas has had to take unprecedented action to keep our communities safe. In addition to Washington, D.C., New York City is the ideal destination for these migrants, who can receive the abundance of city services and housing that Mayor Eric Adams has boasted about within the sanctuary city. I hope he follows through on his promise of welcoming all migrants with open arms so that our overrun and overwhelmed border towns can find relief.

Gov. Abbott claims that he is doing this to give border communities relief from the immigrants. He wants to use New York's resources instead of Texas' resources to provide housing for them,

As one of the few cities in America with right to housing laws, New York City is required to provide emergency shelter for every unhoused person.

New York City Mayor Eric Adams said he was not notified of the immigrants' arrival ahead of time so that resources could be prepared for them. Legal Aid Society and the Coalition for the Homeless issued a statement addressing Gov. Abbott moving the migrants across the country against their will,

Governor Abbott is shamelessly exploiting these migrants — human beings who have endured immense suffering in their home countries and on the journey to the United States, seeking safe haven and a better life — to serve some myopic political purpose. Regardless of who these people are, where they are from, or for what cynical reason they are being sent here, New York is a sanctuary and right to shelter city, and the city must ensure that beds and critical services are immediately available to meet any demand.

Gov. Abbott pulled a similar move back in April. He sent immigrants from the Texas-Mexico border to Washington D.C.,

Since the beginning of this busing strategy, thousands of migrants have been transported to the nation's capital while providing much-needed relief to Texas' overwhelmed border communities.

