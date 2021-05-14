New York State Urged to Follow ‘Common-Sense’ CDC Mask Guidance

A top Hudson Valley official is urging Gov. Cuomo to follow "common-sense" mask guidance from the CDC.

On Thursday, the CDC announced fully vaccinated Americans can ditch masks in most indoor and outdoor settings.

Following the announcement, Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinar called on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to take immediate action and allow New Yorkers to follow the CDC's updated guidelines.

"I’m calling on the Governor and State of NY to take immediate action to comply with the CDC guidance," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro tweeted.

Gov Cuomo later released a statement and said his team needs time to review the new CDC guidance.

"In New York, we have always relied on the facts and the science to guide us throughout the worst of this pandemic and in our successful reopening. We have received the newly revised guidance from the CDC regarding mask wearing and social distancing for those with vaccinations and are reviewing them in consultation with Dr. Zucker and our partners and health experts in surrounding states," Cuomo stated.

Molinaro later stated that Cuomo needs to follow the "common-sense guidance" of the CDC.

“I urge New York State to follow the common-sense guidance of the professionals at the CDC who have helped keep us safe for the past 14 months and announce the full re-opening of schools and all restrictions on businesses be lifted," Molinaro said Thursday in a press release.

New York State has its own mask mandate which actually supersedes any CDC recommendation. In the past, Cuomo's office has reviewed guidance from the CDC and then Cuomo issues his own guidance for Empire State residents to follow. Most of the time, New York's guidance follows the CDC.

“(This) announcement from the CDC comes another return to normalcy we expected mass vaccination to bring. As we continue to see active cases, hospitalizations and deaths steadily dropping day by day, we have undeniable proof that the COVID-19 vaccine works. Over 60 percent of Dutchess County residents have been vaccinated, and more continue to sign up for a vaccine every day," Molinaro added.

The CDC says its safe for fully vaccinated people to do the following activities without a mask:

Walk, run, wheelchair roll, or bike outdoors with members of your household

Attend a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated family and friends

Attend a small, outdoor gathering with fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people

Dine at an outdoor restaurant with friends from multiple households

Attend a crowded, outdoor event, like a live performance, parade, or sports event

Visit a barber or hair salon

Go to an uncrowded, indoor shopping center or museum

Attend a small, indoor gathering of fully vaccinated and unvaccinated people from multiple households

Go to an indoor movie theater

Attend a full-capacity worship service

Sing in an indoor chorus

Eat at an indoor restaurant or bar

Participate in an indoor, high intensity exercise class

Unvaccinated Americans must continue to wear a mask.

Masks are still recommended for all in crowded indoor settings and hospitals, airplanes, buses and trains. Those with compromised immune systems are told to speak with their doctors about masks and social distancing.

