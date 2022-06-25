Drive the New York State Thruway? Construction Coming Soon to Kingston Area

The $9.6 million improvement project will start on I-87 between Saugerties and Kingston.

According to the New York State Thruway Authority, the major infrastructure project will affect drivers on the thruway for a seven-mile stretch of the heavily traveled road. The project will start at mile marker 100.8, which is located just after the Saugerties/Woodstock/Route 32 exit, exit #20, and will run to mile marker 93.8, which is right before the Kingston/Kingston-Rhinecliff Bridge/Route 28 exit, exit #19.

When Will the Project Start?

The Thruway Aurotiy didn't say what date road construction will start but did say that the expensive project will include milling and resurfacing. Thruway Authority Executive Director Matthew J. Driscoll told the Daily Freeman, "This pavement improvement project ensures an improved travel experience for motorists in this area and continues to provide a safe and reliable roadway for the millions of motorists who travel on the Thruway every year."

Around 37,000 drivers use this part of the thruway every day so upgrading and maintaining are extremely important, "The I-87 corridor in the Hudson Valley is a vital corridor for travelers and the commercial trucking industry moving goods and facilitating services through New York and the east coast."

The project will also include new, safer reflective line striping on the road and work on the fuel service area at the Ulster Service Area on the southbound side of I-87 at mile marker 96. As construction starts drivers should expect traffic shifts and stoppages throughout the length of the project.

When Will the Project be Finished?

According to Callanan Industries, the company coordinating the project they are expected to be done with all the work by the fall of 2022, but completion is weather dependent so the timeline will vary. As a reminder to all drivers in New York, fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone so please slow down and drive safely.

