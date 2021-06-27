Is that a mail package in your pants or, umm, wait...we'll stop. Well, packages were on some residents'' minds after a man complained that his mail had been opened and was missing a gift card. Who was to blame? The U.S. Post Office Inspector General's office has thoroughly investigated the issue, and it looks like they've got their answer. It appears some of your mail may have ended up down some guy's pants around the holidays last year.

The missing mail had been traced back to the Syracuse Processing and Distribution Center, so agents set up surveillance by December. The investigation centered on one particular postal worker who they believed was behind the theft. An affidavit said that investigators saw this employee place three pieces of mail down the front of his pants, while partially tearing the flap on another piece of mail in two locations. Syracuse.com said that investigators handcuffed him and brought him in for questioning. Investigators for the inspector General said he took out the mail that he'd stuffed down his pants. The affidavit went on to say that he admitted to hiding more mial in his pants during previous shifts.

Ever wonder why your mail isn't reaching you? You just never know who's out there handling your deliveries. In May, a New York state man was sentenced for stealing from residents' mailboxes. What makes this case even stranger is that prosecutors say the 24-year-old Brooklyn man dressed up as a mailman and posed as the postal service when the crimes were committed. Syracuse.com says that the mailbox bandit was able to get a United States Postal Service jacket and key from an actual USPS employee.

And while that's certainly weird, least he didn't dump all the mail in the woods like this guy? In April, CBS says that a former postal worker from Cobleskill admitted to dumping 5,833 pieces of mail over a six-month period. Or how about stealing your mail and fleeing the country altogether? Officials say a postal worker from West Seneca, NY was stopped on a bridge near the Canadian border in Buffalo, in November 2020. Syracuse.com says that officials found a bin of missing mail in his truck after a random search. According to WKBW, customs found three absentee ballots, 106 political mailings, 220 first class mailings, and 484 standard mailings all in his truck. The worker even tried convincing customs that all the mail was for him and his mother.