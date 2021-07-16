New York State Police Shoot ‘Suicidal’ Hudson Valley Woman

An investigation is underway after New York State Police shot a reported suicidal woman.

On Thursday around 10:30 a.m., New York State Police were called to a home on State Route 22 in the town of New Lebanon for a report of a suicidal person.

Trooper Erica Rodriguez and Trooper Nathaniel Chernewsky responded and spoke with 40-year-old Sarah Craddock. A preliminary investigation revealed during the troopers’ interaction with Craddock she pointed a long gun at the officers, police say.

Trooper Chernewsky fired from a division-issued shotgun and Craddock was shot in the abdomen, according to New York State Police. Troopers rendered immediate medical attention on the scene and Craddock was later taken to Albany Medical Center. Her condition hasn't been released.

Trooper Rodriguez has been with the New York State Police for three years. Trooper Chernewsky has been with the New York State Police for over one year. Neither were injured, according to New York State Police.

