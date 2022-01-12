New York Sees ‘Alarming Increase’ in Kids Hospitalized With COVID
New York health officials are very worried about an "alarming increase" in children sick and hospitalized due to the Omicron variant.
On Tuesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new campaign to increase vaccination rates among children five and older.
“The best protection for our kids is to ensure they get vaccinated and keep up with all recommended vaccine doses,” Hochul stated. “As COVID-19 continues to spread, the best armor for our children is the vaccine. It’s safe, effective, free, and over a half million children in New York between 5-11 years old have already gotten their first dose so far. With the #VaxForKids campaign, we are doubling down on our efforts to get this critical message out to even more parents and guardians."
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new campaign to increase vaccination rates among children five and older.
According to Hochul, 91 percent of newly hospitalized children ages 5 to 11 are unvaccinated. In the most recent week, 54 percent of children admitted to hospitals had no comorbidities and 70 percent were symptomatic, officials say.
“Since the emergence of the Omicron variant, COVID-19 cases and even hospitalizations are rising among children. There has never been a more important time for pediatricians, parents, and guardians to ensure children five and older get vaccinated and stay up-to-date with all recommended doses. Vaccines have been the backbone of pediatric care for decades, protecting our children against countless diseases. The COVID-19 vaccine is no different," Acting State Health Commissioner Dr. Mary T. Bassett said.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new campaign to increase vaccination rates among children five and older.
This new campaign is urging pediatricians, parents, and guardians to help children get vaccinated and keep up with all recommended COVID-19 vaccine doses.
"We are seeing an alarming increase in children sick and hospitalized due to the Omicron variant. Bassett says in a new PSA. "Vaccination is simply the best way to protect them."
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced a new campaign to increase vaccination rates among children five and older.
The multifaceted #VaxForKids effort includes new marketing efforts to reach parents and guardians in English and Spanish. This includes advertising on television, radio, and digital – including search and streaming.
We are seeing an alarming increase in children sick and hospitalized due to the Omicron variant.
To accompany the communications program, new #VaxForKids pop-up sites will be established in communities statewide to administer first and second doses for children five and older as well as booster and additional doses for eligible children and adolescents. Locations and dates will be announced soon.
These Omicron COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York
Everything You Need To Know About New York's New Mask Rule
Where In The Hudson Valley To Find A COVID Test
New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations
These 104 Hudson Valley Towns Won't Sell Recreational Marijuana
Hudson Valley Towns Allowing the Sale of Marijuana
Snowfall Totals For Friday's Storm Across New York
Winter Travel Tips in New York
Sneak Peek: World Class Axe Throwing Bar Coming to Hudson Valley, New York
Omicron Variant Dominating New York, Signs You May Have COVID
New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations
Hudson Valley Deli, Bakery & Café Forced To Close in New York
Food the Year You Were Born
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
'Today'Star Enjoys Birthday in Hudson Valley With New York Celebs
New York Unveils New COVID Plan To Save Lives, Prevent Illness
How Much Do You Have To Make To Be Middle Class in New York?
20 Richest New York Zipcodes
Many New York Pizzerias Among Top 20 in America
17 New Laws in New York You Should Know
Richest Towns in Each State
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy
20 Worst Places to Live in New York State
Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley
Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
carbongallery id="61a789b8ec80de256e553fbe" layout="list" title="Nearly a Dozen New York Supermarkets Forced to Close"]