New York Residents May Be Forced To Start Wearing Masks Again

Just when we thought we were out, we might get pulled back in. COVID isn't over and being told to wear a mask may return very soon in the Empire State.

The World Health Organization is urging fully vaccinated people to start wearing masks again and practice social distancing because a more contagious strain of COVID is rapidly spreading.

"People cannot feel safe just because they had the two doses. They still need to protect themselves," WHO official Dr. Mariangela Simao told reporters, according to CNBC. "People need to continue to use masks consistently, be in ventilated spaces, hand hygiene ... the physical distance, avoid crowding. This still continues to be extremely important, even if you're vaccinated when you have a community transmission ongoing."

The Delta strain is 60 percent more contagious than the Alpha, which was more contagious than the first strain from Wuhan, China, according to CNBC.

The Delta strain was first found in India is considered to be the most dangerous strain of COVID. It has the potential to be more severe than any other strain of COVID and has been infecting many young people, according to health officials.

"When we take measures to prevent transmission, we take measures to prevent transmission against droplet and aerosol and airborne," WHO Infectious Disease Specialist Maria Van Kerkhove said, according to the Hill. "This is why I say know what you can do to keep yourself safe. Take those measures. Wearing that mask."

On Monday, we learned an Ulster County resident was infected with the Delta strain.

"The Delta variant is the most able, fastest and fittest of those (COVID) viruses, " Dr. Mike Ryan of the World Health Organization said. "(It) has the potential to be more lethal because it’s more efficient in the way it transmits between humans and it will eventually find those vulnerable individuals who will become severely ill, have to be hospitalized and potentially die."

It's unclear how or when the Ulster County resident got infected, but Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan confirmed the unnamed person has recovered. Ryan believes the resident being vaccinated really helped the person from getting seriously sick.

"We are happy to report that the positive resident has since recovered, the fact that they were vaccinated likely spared them from the worst impacts of the variant. I ask that all residents remain vigilant and proactive to blunt any further spread of the virus. I encourage everyone to continue to get vaccinated and we must continue to take all precautions necessary, even if you are vaccinated, to stop any further spread of COVID-19," Ryan stated.

