Of all the events that didn't happen last year, I will confess that the one I might have missed the most was the New York Renaissance Faire in Tuxedo New York. You don't need to have an imagination to enjoy yourself at this Hudson Valley summer tradition because at the Ren Faire everything is imagined for you.

There are knights plus lords and ladies, sword fights and roaming minstrels. There is a queen and jousting. There are falcons and merry folk. There is food and drink, and most of all, there is fun for all ages. You absolutely have to have a turkey leg while you're there. You can dress in costume or come as you are, it doesn't matter everyone always has a good time.

This week we got the good news, they announced that there will be a New York Renaissance Faire in 2021. So gather your clan and make your plan. The dates are set for August 21 through October 3. Just like in years past it will be held Saturdays, Sundays and Labor Day. They will have their theme weekends and pub crawl. Kids Quest will happen too.

They have included a 'what you need to know before you go' section on their official website. Give it a read so you know what to expect and get ready to have some good ole renaissance fun this summer.