Kids Qualify for Free College at SUNY or CUNY if They Get Vaccine

Jackie Corley, Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley

For a limited time some teenagers could secure themselves a free college eduaction from a state university in New York if they get the COVID vaccine.

There's going to be a raffle for a full ride to a state university as an incentive to get the COVID shot. Maybe these kids should hold out for more incentives? In a week a two they might hold a raffle to be the next Dean or head football coach.

The news broke yesterday afternoon and it definitely surprised a lot of New Yorkers.

According to a press release, in an effort to get kids ages 12-17 vaccinated, Governor Cuomo introduced the 'Get the Shot to Make Your Future Incentive' to help grow the numbers of vaccinated teens. Cuomo is aware that they may need to get creative to get kids to be excited about getting the COVID vaccine. A full scholarship to public universities including room and board will be given to 50 kids who choose to get the vaccine.

According to the release, kids can qualify starting on May 27. 10 kids will be selected very week for five weeks to win.

The New York State Higher Education Services Corporation and The New York State Department of Health will verify if the winners have been vaccinated.

There are some stipulations on the courses, programs and degrees that the student can sign up for. Parents can get more information about signing their child up for the raffle here.

Could you imagine winning a full ride scholarship just for getting a vaccine?

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.
Categories: Articles
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top