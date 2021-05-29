Kids Qualify for Free College at SUNY or CUNY if They Get Vaccine

For a limited time some teenagers could secure themselves a free college eduaction from a state university in New York if they get the COVID vaccine.

There's going to be a raffle for a full ride to a state university as an incentive to get the COVID shot. Maybe these kids should hold out for more incentives? In a week a two they might hold a raffle to be the next Dean or head football coach.

The news broke yesterday afternoon and it definitely surprised a lot of New Yorkers.

According to a press release, in an effort to get kids ages 12-17 vaccinated, Governor Cuomo introduced the 'Get the Shot to Make Your Future Incentive' to help grow the numbers of vaccinated teens. Cuomo is aware that they may need to get creative to get kids to be excited about getting the COVID vaccine. A full scholarship to public universities including room and board will be given to 50 kids who choose to get the vaccine.

According to the release, kids can qualify starting on May 27. 10 kids will be selected very week for five weeks to win.

The New York State Higher Education Services Corporation and The New York State Department of Health will verify if the winners have been vaccinated.

There are some stipulations on the courses, programs and degrees that the student can sign up for. Parents can get more information about signing their child up for the raffle here.

Could you imagine winning a full ride scholarship just for getting a vaccine?