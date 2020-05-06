New York Releases Regional Tracking Page for Reopening Metrics

New York now has a website that shows how close parts of the state are to being allowed to start the reopening process.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced regions can start to reopen if a number of guidelines are met on May 15.

Once a region meets the criteria to reopen businesses will reopen in four phases.

Phase 1 includes construction, manufacturing, and select retail with curbside pick-up. Phase 2 retail, real estate, and finance. Phase 3 will allow restaurants and hotels to reopen. Phase 4 includes entertainment venues and schools. Cuomo previously said each phase will last two weeks.

The goal of reopening the state by region in phases is to get people back to work and ease social distancing guidelines without causing a second wave of the virus to overwhelm the healthcare system.

As of this writing, no region in New York State is allowed to reopen. The Mid-Hudson Valley meets four of the seven metrics.

On Tuesday, New York released a tracking page that shows how each region is doing in terms of reopening metrics.