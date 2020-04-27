New York Nurse on Frontline of COVID-19 Battle Dies From COVID-19

Here's how you can help the sons of a Lower Hudson Valley nurse who died from COVID-19.

Pamela Orlando of New City died on April 16 from COVID-19 at the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, N.J. at the age of 56.

In early April, Susan Masotti started a GoFundMe for Orlando's family as she first started fighting the virus. Masotti said she worked with Orlando at Valley Hospital for the past 17 years, calling Orland "a single mother, a great nurse, and a good friend to many of us."

Masotti updated the GoFundMe to announce "with a heavy heart" Orlando passed away. All the proceeds from the GoFundMe will go to Orlando's two sons, Ryan and Reid.

"As a health care professional who was a hero in the fight against this terrible virus, and a single mother, her loss is an extremely tough one," Judy Straeffer wrote in the comment section of the GoFundMe.

Another person who donated called Orlando an "amazing" teacher at Lincoln Tech.

As of this writing, nearly $72,000 has been raised. CLICK HERE to donate.

Orlando's family started a second fundraiser to help raise money for PPE equipment "to help our nurses and doctors on the frontlines get the supplies they need in the fight against COVID-19."

Nearly $7,000 was raised in the PPE fundraiser. All donations will be sent to Project N95.

"I am proud to donate this money to Project N95 and assist the ongoing effort to ensure that our medical professionals are protected in their fight against the Coronavirus," Orlando's son Reid wrote on the GoFundMe. " Every day, hundreds of thousands of nurses and doctors help patients who have succumbed to the firm grip of this virus, while putting their own health at risk. My mother was one of them. She worked tirelessly throughout this crisis and made proper protection and sanitization practices a priority for everyone around her. Although my mother did not survive the Coronavirus herself, her mission to protect our heroes on the frontlines lives on. Therefore, I am unbelievably honored to donate the money raised here—in memory of my mother—to a cause that compiles and distributes PPE."

Orlando worked as a nurse in hospitals in the Hudson Valley for over 30 years. She worked at Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern, Montefiore Nyack Hospital, where she served as the Head of Dialysis, and Valley Hospital. In 2019 she received the Daisy Award for Extraordinary Nurses at Valley Hospital, according to a GoFundMe.