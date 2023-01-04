New York Library Caves Allows TV Star To Read Controversial Book

A TV star says a Hudson Valley library "caved" when he was allowed to read a controversial book to children.

Actor Kirk Cameron held a story hour at the Scarsdale Library to read from his controversial book on Dec. 30.

Huge Turnout For Kirk Cameron in Westchester County, New York

Reports say a "huge turnout" of around 700 people came to the library as the "Growing Pains" star read from his book “As You Grow.”

"What a WARM WELCOME in Scarsdale, NY by hundreds of moms, dads, teachers and kids!!! OVERFLOW crowds again and the LIBRARY REFUSED to let us extend our stay for an additional book reading (we offered to pay more $) for the hundreds still outside and filling the main waiting room. Thank you, parents, all for your support of godly values and this passionate movement to return our children’s future to one full of faith, family and freedom," Cameron wrote on Facebook after the event.

"As You Grow" is a religious-themed children's book that reportedly promotes evangelical ideas.

"As You Grow is written by the legendary Kirk Cameron," the book's description on Amazon states. "This fun story with brilliant art teaches the Biblical truths of the Fruit of the Spirit. Follow Sky Tree's journey from a small acorn to a mighty tree that provides shade, sustenance, and lodging!"

Controversial Book Reading At Scarsdale, New York Library

Some Hudson Valley residents were disappointed the Scarsdale Libary allowed Cameron to read from the book in the Hudson Valley. Dozens of libraries from across the United States have denied his request.

The Scarsdale Public Library states it had to honor the request under the First Amendment.

"Because libraries’ meeting rooms are legally designated as "designated public forums" under the First Amendment, libraries may not exclude any group based on the subject matter to be discussed or the ideas for which the group advocates. If the Scarsdale Public Library restricts potentially controversial groups’ access to meeting rooms, it may face legal and financial consequences," Scarsdale Public Library said in a statement.

Cameron's camp says the Scarsdale Public Library initially denied the request. The library denies that claim, stating "The publisher did not submit an application." Once an application was submitted the event was approved.

"Growing Pains" Star Says Library "Caved"

Cameron declared a "win" in his battle with the library because the library "caved," according to Fox News.

“I hope they realized that their position of denying me a story hour reading was not only unfair and illegal, but that we would all be better off if we listened to each other’s perspectives," Cameron told Fox News.

