How Gross Is New York? The Results Aren’t Great

Another day, another top 10 list for the state of New York to appear on. This time it's not for the best reason.

For the past few months, we've seen New York appear at the top of lists like "The Most Hated State" and "Weirdest Town Names." This week is no different.

Zippia decided they were going to collect data from around the United States and compile a list of the grossest states.

It's time to get down and dirty. Here are the criteria they looked into:

Dirty air

Trash, or the percentage of each state that is landfill

Spread of illness like the flu

The website then added the following metrics, stating "From there, we decided to add some cultural factors that are a bit…well, gross. AKA Google search interest in: Mayo recipes, Croc wearing."

What do mayo and crocs have to do with grossness? We may never know, but I digress. Back to the facts.

After taking the data that they collected, Zippia.com shared their top 10 list of "The Grossest States."

Virginia South Carolina North Carolina Pennsylvania Texas New Jersey Connecticut Georgia Delaware New York

According to Zippia, New York came in at number 10. While that is a bit concerning and gross, at least we're not as nasty as our friends in New Jersey and Connecticut.

For the record, the 3 least gross states were Nebraska, Montana and Alaska.

Is it time to move out west or will you stay in gross New York?

