Someone fishing in New York State is in some deep waters and may face potential federal violations for illegally catching a shark.

Recently, the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation released its weekly Environmental Conservation Police on Patrol report. In my opinion, the most interesting team was a New York fisherman who illegally caught a shark.

On June 14, ECOs Pabes and Kochanowski were conducting a boat patrol of Jones Inlet and the Atlantic Ocean on Long Island in Nassau County, New York.

New York Fishers Ticketed For Illegally Taking Summer Flounder, Black Sea Bass in Nassau County, New York

DEC DEC loading...

During the day, DEC officers conducted countless numbers of recreational and commercial fishing checks of American lobster, black sea bass, summer flounder, bluefin tuna, and thresher shark.

ECOs issued tickets for undersized summer flounder and out-of-season black sea bass, according to the DEC.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

Long Island, New York Fisher May Face 'Federal Violations' For Catching Shark

The DEC notes someone also illegally caught a shark in or near the Atlantic Ocean in Nassau County.

DEC DEC loading...

A case involving the possession of the thresher shark is being turned over to the National Oceanic Atmospheric Administration for potential federal violations, according to the DEC.

"As a reminder, all anglers are required to obtain a federal Atlantic Highly Migratory Species permit to fish for shark, tuna, and swordfish," the DEC stated in a press release.

New Fishing Regulations in New York State

On Friday, April 1 a number of new fishing regulations took effect in New York State.

Some of the changes include:

You can see the full list of changes by CLICK Here:

Creatures Emerging From Hibernation in the Hudson Valley There are many different creatures that hibernate during those colder months, like other mammals, reptiles, amphibians, and insects according to New York State Parks Department

See what sort of animals could be waking up in your Hudson Valley neighborhood in March and April.

25 Most Instagrammable Places in the Hudson Valley Here are the 25 most Instagrammable places in the Hudson Valley that will sure to have people hitting that like button.