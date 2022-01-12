New York COVID Metrics Give ‘Glimmer of Hope,’ Restriction Remain
The winter COVID surge may have peaked in New York. However, COVID masking rules remain in place.
On Wednesday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated the Empire State on the ongoing battle with COVID. 18.61 percent of cases in the previous 24 hours came back positive and the 7-day positivity rate dropped to 20.91 percent.
"Looks like we might be cresting over that peak. Cases are slowing down the rate of increase is slowing down but they are still high," Hochul said.
The winter COVID surge may have peaked in New York. However, COVID masking rules remain in place.
After nearly 1.1 million new COVID infections since Christmas, New York reported 48,686 new positive cases. That number is still very high, but much lower than reported just a few days ago.
"We are not at the end but I want to say this is a glimmer of hope at a time when we desperately need that," Hochul added.
We are not at the end but I want to say this is a glimmer of hope at a time when we desperately need that
The number of positive cases and the positivity rate are both at their lowest in recent weeks.
However, the daily number of hospitalizations continues to rise. 1,642 more New Yorkers were admitted to the hospital in the past 24 hours. 12,540 Empire State residents are currently hospitalized with COVID. While the number of hospitalizations have increased, Hochul notes the rate is slowing.
The number of positive cases and the positivity rate are both at their lowest in recent weeks.
"Those numbers are continuing to go up but the rate of increase is slowing. Hospitalizations continue to grow but the rate of increase is slowing. To us, that is very encouraging," Hochul said.
Hochul says she needs more time and wants to see the numbers continue to decline before she decides to lift the indoor mask mandate indoor public places with no vaccine requirement.
"The data we are seeing on new infections offers a glimmer of hope that New Yorkers' discipline in fighting the winter surge is paying off," Hochul said. "We are getting through this, but we must stay vigilant and not take our hard-won progress for granted. We know what works - make sure you and your loved ones are vaccinated and boosted, wear a mask, and exercise caution in indoor public spaces so we can finally leave this pandemic in the past."
Hochul says she needs more time and wants to see the numbers continue to decline before she decides to lift the indoor mask mandate
The mask mandate is in place until at least Feb. 1.
Everything You Need To Know About New York's New Mask Rule
These Omicron COVID Symptoms May Lead to Hospitalizations in New York
Where In The Hudson Valley To Find A COVID Test
New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations
These 104 Hudson Valley Towns Won't Sell Recreational Marijuana
Hudson Valley Towns Allowing the Sale of Marijuana
Snowfall Totals For Friday's Storm Across New York
Winter Travel Tips in New York
Sneak Peek: World Class Axe Throwing Bar Coming to Hudson Valley, New York
Omicron Variant Dominating New York, Signs You May Have COVID
New York ER Doctor Shares Shocking COVID Observations
Hudson Valley Deli, Bakery & Café Forced To Close in New York
Food the Year You Were Born
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
The 26 Most Dangerous Counties in New York State
LOOK: Food history from the year you were born
'Today'Star Enjoys Birthday in Hudson Valley With New York Celebs
New York Unveils New COVID Plan To Save Lives, Prevent Illness
How Much Do You Have To Make To Be Middle Class in New York?
20 Richest New York Zipcodes
Many New York Pizzerias Among Top 20 in America
17 New Laws in New York You Should Know
Richest Towns in Each State
LOOK: Here is the richest town in each state
Over 50 New York Pizzerias Ranked by Barstool's Dave Portnoy
20 Worst Places to Live in New York State
Barstool's Dave Portnoy Finally Reviews Pizza From Mid-Hudson Valley
Potential Cancer-Causing Chemicals Found in New York Drinking Water
15 New York Towns Among Safest in America
Top 5 Best Places to Live in New York
carbongallery id="61a789b8ec80de256e553fbe" layout="list" title="Nearly a Dozen New York Supermarkets Forced to Close"]