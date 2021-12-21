New York Continues To Break COVID Records, More Steps To Slow Spread

New York leaders are announcing more steps to slow the spread of COVID as the state reports record highs on a daily basis.

On Monday, Gov. Kathy Hochul updated New Yorkers on the state's progress combating COVID-19. 9.04 percent of all tests came back positive in the previous 24 hours. The 7-day positivity rate is 7.40 percent.

Hochul confirmed 60 more Empire State residents died from the virus.

Over 94 percent of New Yorkers 18 and older have at least one vaccine dose. 82.2 of all New Yorkers have at least one dose.

"Since December 1, New York has administered 1.4 million boosters and over 3 million total vaccine doses. Let’s keep that progress going! Get your vaccine, get your second dose, and get your booster as soon as you can," Hochul said.

Hochul reported 23,391 more COVID test results came back positive in the previous 24 hours, which is a new record high. Record high numbers have now been reported each day for at least the last four days.

"The winter surge in COVID-19 cases is a reminder that we must stay vigilant in our fight against the pandemic," Governor Hochul said. "Make sure you are using all the tools that we know work in reducing the risk of transmission and serious illness: get vaccinated if you haven't yet and get the booster if you have, mask up indoors and exercise caution when in large gatherings. Let's make sure our loved ones and the most vulnerable among us this holiday season are there with us for the next and many more to come."

With the number of new COVID-19 cases reaching another record high, Hochul announced more steps to battle the winter surge.

Hochul said New York State is opening up more testing sites across the state, ordering millions of at-home COVID test and sending more support to hospitals to help with a growing number of patients.

Hochul also said the state secured 10 million more free tests and will get five million before the new year. Two million will go to school districts, one million to county emergency managers, 1.6 million to New York City and 400,000 to New York State vaccination sites.

As of now, Hochul says there are no plans to close businesses or have schools switch to remote learning.

"This is not March 2020. This is not December 2020. We have the tools to defend ourselves from COVID, Hochul added. "Get vaccinated. Get the booster once you are eligible. Wear a mask."

Hochul did announce state officials will now start to enforce the mask mandate.

Below is each region's updated 7-day average percentage of positive test results:

Answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions Vaccinations for COVID-19 began being administered in the U.S. on Dec. 14, 2020. The quick rollout came a little more than a year after the virus was first identified in November 2019. The impressive speed with which vaccines were developed has also left a lot of people with a lot of questions. The questions range from the practical—how will I get vaccinated?—to the scientific—how do these vaccines even work?

Keep reading to discover answers to 25 common COVID-19 vaccine questions.

