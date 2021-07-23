New Vendor to Bring Sweet Treats to Dutchess County Fair

It's the most wonderful time of the year! It's fair season in the Hudson Valley.

This month the Orange County Fair in Middletown kicked off the next few weeks of summer fun. The Ulster County Fair will follow in New Paltz, and then the Dutchess County Fair will round out our summer in Rhinebeck.

All of the fairs in the Hudson Valley are known for their mouth watering food options. From fizzy lemonades, delectable shakes to insane fried food concoctions.

If you're anything like me, you plan out what foods you'll be taste testing while walking around the mid-way. When a new treat pops up on our radar, we just have to talk about it.

The Dutchess County Fair shared a post on their Facebook page announcing the addition of Peachey's Baking Company with a photo of a very tempting donut like creation attached.

According to the post, that is a giant glazed donut with homemade coconut cream custard with whipped cream and toasted coconut flakes from the new Dutchess County Fair vendor.

That description alone has me clearing my schedule and heading to Rhinebeck at the end of August.

The Peachey's Baking Company Facebook page explains that they have been serving "authentic Amish baked goods since 1985 as a family" and they have had their own food truck since 2007.

A quick glance at their Instagram page leads us to believe they will be serving up huge donuts creations like donuts fully covered in chocolate, vanilla glaze, the coconut cream pie creation above and more. It also looks like they know how to make an amazing pretzel too.

If you're looking to try new treats this summer, check out the Dutchess County Fair in Rhinebeck running from Tuesday, August 24th until Sunday, August 29th.

I know what vendor I'll be lining up for first!

7 Unique Donut Shops in and Around the Hudson Valley Looking to appease that sweet tooth craving? You have to check out these 8 specialty donut shops in and around the Hudson Valley.

The Craziest Foods of 2020