New SHOWTIME Series To Debut At Hudson Valley Drive-In Theater

PEOPLE and SHOWTIME are set to take over a Hudson Valley drive-in movie theater to screen the premiere of the dramatic new docuseries Love Fraud.

Wednesday, August 26 at the Warwick Drive-In, Academy Award-nominated directors Heidi Ewing and Rachel Grady will be on hand for a Q & A session along with the screening of the first two episodes of this four-part series.

Love Fraud is the real-life story of a dangerous con man who preyed on the kindness of dozens of women across the country. Richard Scott Smith would meet, become close with and many times marry these women before stealing their money leaving them humiliated. According to SHOWTIME, he has used the internet to prey on women for many years until they decided to fight back.

Smith's victims band together to seek revenge by turning to a bounty hunter after they feel the justice system has failed them. For a more in-depth look at the series, view below.