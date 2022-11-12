Bicoastal Shop Makes Colorful Hudson Valley Introduction

Ready for something new?

This Colorful Shop Brings New Life To A Hudson Valley Town

With their aesthetically pleasing look and unique, uplifting gift ideas, it's a home run for the community.

The Hudson Valley welcomes The Social Type.

The idea came to the play of this shop by two paper and design enthusiasts. Allison Brennan and Jessica Tree launched their own line of "foil pressed greeting cards". This took place in 2010 and since then, they have expanded.

Have You Ever Been To A Bicoastal Shop?

Their one shop opened in 2016 in Los Angeles, CA. At that location, they have a wide variety of pens, pencils, greeting cards, stationery and more. They also have a large social media following on Instagram.

To bring that aesthetically pleasing eye to your own home, they also have for sale, unique coasters, candles, tableware and more,

Don't Feel Like Wrapping Gifts This Holiday Season? No Problem

Guests can expect to see wrap and ribbons as well. Don't feel like wrapping a present? They have their very own gift wrapping services. Whether these items would be used to brighten your mood, add that pop to a space or as a gift, there's something for everyone.

What Can Guests Expect?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Social Type (@thesocialtype)

From birthday cards for cat lovers to festive gifts and zodiac options, this could be a one-stop shop for the majority of people.

Hudson, NY is located in Columbia County.

There is a wide variety of art galleries, restaurants, historical sightings and shops.

According to Vogue,

"Hudson is often referred to as the Brooklyn of the Hudson Valley,"

Do You Know Anyone Looking For A Job?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Social Type (@thesocialtype)

The Social Type is hiring, do you fit the qualifications?

Having experience in retail and a passion for stationery and customer service would be an example of an ideal candidate. If you are a local or know the community well, that's a plus. Clear your weekend plans and be ready to work 15-30 hours a week at The Social Type.

In Hudson, NY, they're looking for a Retail Associate. Be sure to check out their open positions and follow the application instructions.

The Social Type

3197 Glendale Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90039

238 Warren St. Suite 2 Hudson, NY 12534

