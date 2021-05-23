Business is booming once again in the Hudson Valley.

Unfortunately, many businesses permanently closed their doors last year, and even at the start of this year. Largely, it was due to the COVID-19 pandemic. But now, as the COVID cases begin to drop and business restrictions are being lifted, more new businesses are opening in the Hudson Valley. One of the newest ones is a luxury resort and restaurant in Kingston.

Hutton Brickyards is a new luxury resort and restaurant that will be opening in Kingston on Thursday, May 27, 2021. The restaurant is lead by Chef Dan Silverman, who comes from a background of working at Manhattan’s Balthazar and Minetta Tavern. The menu highlights their wood-fired ovens and grills. There's also an extensive cocktail and wine menu.

According to their Facebook, Hutton Brickyards is described as:

Hudson Valley luxury has a new home in Kingston: Introducing Hutton Brickyards, a rambling and imaginative retreat for getaways, experiences and events. Genuine relaxation and deep connections to nature abound through luxury cabins, elevated cuisine, spa, outdoor activities and uninterrupted waterfront vistas.

It appears Hutton Brickyards will be available to rent for events and gatherings, like weddings and parties. I'm sure you can expect some live music shows to be here as well. Hutton Brickyards will also have a spa for you to enjoy and different experiences like yoga, pilates, and archery classes.

Currently, you can book rooms and dinner reservations for Hutton Brickyards. The hotel is already available to book for stays. Dinner reservations begin Thursday, May 27.

